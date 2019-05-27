Take the pledge to vote

THE TIPPLING POINT | Try the AK-47 Kalashnikov Vodka This Week and Call the 'Shots'

Kalashnikov vodka was launched in 1995 from a factory in the Russian republic of Udmurtia. Being the first vodka made by combining salt, sugar, vanilla and glycerine it found instant fame all over the world.

Manu Remakant

Updated:May 27, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
THE TIPPLING POINT | Try the AK-47 Kalashnikov Vodka This Week and Call the 'Shots'
File photo of Kalashnikov vodka (Twitter)
News18 Tippling PointDon't panic. I didn't ask you to take your life to the edge by ordering the world famous, equally notorious, AK-47, assault rifle, designed and perfected by the Russian Lieutenant General Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov.

I asked you to take a sip of the drink by his name.

General, inventor, military engineer, writer, Kalashnikov became famous with his discovery of the light machine gun, which became so popular that the military forces of more than 55 countries the world over wield it. On the other side, it is also the most favourite weapon of terrorists.

Kalashnikov, when he was very much alive, never dreamt such popularity, and poor man, being a subject of the erstwhile Soviet Union, where the state owns everything, including patents for invention, he never benefitted financially from his product. So he was more than willing when a request for endorsement of the vodka came his way. The producer describes to Kalashnikov that the bottle would serve several rounds of the finest Russian vodka with a twist. Kalashnikov on his part was no sleeping partner, that he wanted the drink to truly carry his signature. He wanted to see over the recipe and its making. The deal was made.

Just think. What could be a better souvenir for your boss that this 'limited' release Ak-47 shaped bottle, that comes in wooden case? The one litre 'rifle-bottle' is tagged with a number (1-13000) representing the ID of your bottle.

Kalashnikov vodka was launched in 1995 from a factory in the Russian republic of Udmurtia. Being the first vodka made by combining salt, sugar, vanilla and glycerine it found instant fame all over the world.

Ladle it into a glass and swirl it, no sediments in the crystal clear drink, buy you may see long thin legs forming inside. Time to put the Kalashnikov in your mouth for a point blank shoot. Velvety to the touch, the creamy aroma doesn't leave any off-notes on your palate save for some subtle sweetness. In no time you'd find yourself taking more and more rounds of Kalashnikov with caution thrown to the wind.

PS: If you are the type who wants more violence in your bottle, try the four-times distilled Red Army Vodka (again Russian) which comes in the shape of a bomb. Or the bomb-shaped Poland's Military 5 Vodka. The Armenian Elite's vodka bottle means violent business in the shape of a sword in a scabbard. Want to put out all this fire? Why not go for the honey vodka titled Firestarter produced by Moldova, which comes in the shape of a fire extinguisher? Pull out the locking pin, press the trigger. Along the nozzle fires the liquid that claims to put out any blaze raging inside a thirsty human being.

Time to start living on the edge. Where's your gun, buddy?
