English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Are The Most Popular Cocktails Around The World
According to a survey conducted by spirits giant Diageo, which polled its international network of mixologists, bar flies are requesting Old Fashioned cocktails more than any other drink right now.
Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A survey of some of the top bartenders around the world has revealed that the most popular cocktail being ordered at trendy watering holes around the world is...the old-fashioned, Old Fashioned.
According to a survey conducted by spirits giant Diageo, which polled its international network of mixologists, bar flies are requesting Old Fashioned cocktails more than any other drink right now.
The preferred libation of James Bond in the storyline of Thunderball, the classic Old Fashioned recipe calls for mixing sugar with bitters, bourbon whiskey and a twist of citrus rind, served in a short tumbler.
After the Old Fashioned, the most popular cocktails are the Negroni and Whisky Sour.
"The Old Fashioned and Negroni are classic cocktails that have stood the test of time. There are countless variations, but when executed perfectly in any bar around the world, they always taste exactly how you want them too," said Vancouver's Kaitlyn Stewart, titleholder of World Class Bartender of the Year 2017, in a statement.
Here are the most popular cocktails du jour:
1. Old Fashioned
2. Negroni
3. Whisky Sour
4. Margarita
5. Moscow Mule
6. Espresso Martini
7. Daiquiri
8. Dry martini
9. Tom Collins
10. Manhattan
Recipe: Old Fashioned
2oz Bulleit Bourbon
4 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 sugar cube
1 orange peel
Serve over ice cubes.
Also Watch
According to a survey conducted by spirits giant Diageo, which polled its international network of mixologists, bar flies are requesting Old Fashioned cocktails more than any other drink right now.
The preferred libation of James Bond in the storyline of Thunderball, the classic Old Fashioned recipe calls for mixing sugar with bitters, bourbon whiskey and a twist of citrus rind, served in a short tumbler.
After the Old Fashioned, the most popular cocktails are the Negroni and Whisky Sour.
"The Old Fashioned and Negroni are classic cocktails that have stood the test of time. There are countless variations, but when executed perfectly in any bar around the world, they always taste exactly how you want them too," said Vancouver's Kaitlyn Stewart, titleholder of World Class Bartender of the Year 2017, in a statement.
Here are the most popular cocktails du jour:
1. Old Fashioned
2. Negroni
3. Whisky Sour
4. Margarita
5. Moscow Mule
6. Espresso Martini
7. Daiquiri
8. Dry martini
9. Tom Collins
10. Manhattan
Recipe: Old Fashioned
2oz Bulleit Bourbon
4 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 sugar cube
1 orange peel
Serve over ice cubes.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer is a Gripping Watch That Keeps You On the Edge
- Sonam Kapoor's Latest Picture With Husband Anand Ahuja Will Make You All Go 'Aww'!
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale