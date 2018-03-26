English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Luxury Hotel Plans To Recreate The Last Supper From The Titanic
On April 14, the eve of the ship's sinking 106 years ago, chefs at the Restaurant Petrus at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong will whip up the same 10-course meal which was served to the ship's First Class guests on the evening of its ill-fated sinking.
Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews
History buffs of the Titanic along with cinematic fans of Jack and Rose may be interested in an extravagant dinner that will recreate the last supper served aboard the ocean liner. But rest assured, the meal will be served on terra firma.
On April 14, the eve of the ship's sinking 106 years ago, chefs at the Restaurant Petrus at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong will whip up the same 10-course meal which was served to the ship's First Class guests on the evening of its ill-fated sinking. Though the menu will be inspired by the original meal, chef Ricardo Chaneton will take a few creative liberties with modernized updates to dishes like Fillet Mignon Lili, roast guinea fowl, lamb with mint sauce, cold asparagus with saffron vinegar and Waldorf Pudding. For the ultimate experience, diners can add a few thousand dollars more to their meal for wine pairings with each course.
The price for traveling back in time, to an infamous night in history? For the 10-course meal, the menu is HK$2,388 per person (US $308) and HK$25,888 (US $3,299) per person with the wine pairing.
For the full experience, there's also the Titanic hotel which transformed the ship's drawing offices into a luxury hotel in Belfast. After two years of renovations, the historic building of Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices opened its doors last year to usher in an entirely new chapter as the four-star heritage Titanic Hotel Belfast.
Also Watch
On April 14, the eve of the ship's sinking 106 years ago, chefs at the Restaurant Petrus at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong will whip up the same 10-course meal which was served to the ship's First Class guests on the evening of its ill-fated sinking. Though the menu will be inspired by the original meal, chef Ricardo Chaneton will take a few creative liberties with modernized updates to dishes like Fillet Mignon Lili, roast guinea fowl, lamb with mint sauce, cold asparagus with saffron vinegar and Waldorf Pudding. For the ultimate experience, diners can add a few thousand dollars more to their meal for wine pairings with each course.
The price for traveling back in time, to an infamous night in history? For the 10-course meal, the menu is HK$2,388 per person (US $308) and HK$25,888 (US $3,299) per person with the wine pairing.
For the full experience, there's also the Titanic hotel which transformed the ship's drawing offices into a luxury hotel in Belfast. After two years of renovations, the historic building of Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices opened its doors last year to usher in an entirely new chapter as the four-star heritage Titanic Hotel Belfast.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- 'Cricket Cheats': Twitter Lashes Out at Steve Smith and Team Over Ball-Tampering Controversy
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet