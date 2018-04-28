English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Tabasco sauce Is Aged 15 Years and Packaged In A Champagne Bottle
The limited-edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce isn't your regular Tabasco, a condiment that regularly dots breakfast eggs and punches up savory Bloody Mary cocktails.
The limited-edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce isn't your regular Tabasco, a condiment that regularly dots breakfast eggs and punches up savory Bloody Mary cocktails.
Hot sauce aficionados, take note: To mark their milestone 150th anniversary, the makers of Tabasco sauce have created a special "reserve" batch and given it the champagne treatment.
The limited-edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce isn't your regular Tabasco, a condiment that regularly dots breakfast eggs and punches up savory Bloody Mary cocktails.
Like a fine wine or whisky, the McIlhenny Company, the Louisiana company behind the popular condiment, has created a premium batch of hot sauce made with the best tabasco peppers on Avery Island in Louisiana -- chosen for their color, texture and robustness. The pepper and salt mash is agred for 15 years before being blended with sparkling white wine vinegar.
The result is a pepper sauce with a deeper complexity, says Tabasco.
To add a sense of ceremony to the special sauce, the Diamond Reserve batch is bottled in a fancy magnum-like champagne bottle, complete with gold label and gold-foil top.
A 6-oz bottle retails for US $34.95.
