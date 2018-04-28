GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
» »
1-min read

This Tabasco sauce Is Aged 15 Years and Packaged In A Champagne Bottle

The limited-edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce isn't your regular Tabasco, a condiment that regularly dots breakfast eggs and punches up savory Bloody Mary cocktails.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 28, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Tabasco sauce Is Aged 15 Years and Packaged In A Champagne Bottle
The limited-edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce isn't your regular Tabasco, a condiment that regularly dots breakfast eggs and punches up savory Bloody Mary cocktails.
Hot sauce aficionados, take note: To mark their milestone 150th anniversary, the makers of Tabasco sauce have created a special "reserve" batch and given it the champagne treatment.

The limited-edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce isn't your regular Tabasco, a condiment that regularly dots breakfast eggs and punches up savory Bloody Mary cocktails.

Like a fine wine or whisky, the McIlhenny Company, the Louisiana company behind the popular condiment, has created a premium batch of hot sauce made with the best tabasco peppers on Avery Island in Louisiana -- chosen for their color, texture and robustness. The pepper and salt mash is agred for 15 years before being blended with sparkling white wine vinegar.

The result is a pepper sauce with a deeper complexity, says Tabasco.

To add a sense of ceremony to the special sauce, the Diamond Reserve batch is bottled in a fancy magnum-like champagne bottle, complete with gold label and gold-foil top.

A 6-oz bottle retails for US $34.95.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You