Time Magazine Releases Its First List of Top 100 Places in the World
The list features 100 destinations that span 48 countries and was created with the help of the publication's editors and correspondents from around the world, along with the input of industry experts.
The Conrad Muraka at Maldives (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Time magazine has released a list of the best museums, theme parks, bars, restaurants and hotels in a list it is calling "World's Greatest Places."
The list features 100 destinations that span 48 countries and was created with the help of the publication's editors and correspondents from around the world, along with the input of industry experts.
Entries, which are not ranked, were evaluated on factors like quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence.
The "World's Greatest Places" is also divided into a trio of larger themes: to visit, to stay and to eat and drink.
In the top places to visit category, Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, China made the cut for its gleamingly white, terraced design that elevates the humble public lending library into an architectural marvel and travel destination. Since opening last October, the sprawling 363,000-square-foot space has attracted more than 1.8 million visitors.
For its underwater restaurant and its forthcoming underwater residence and villa set to open this fall, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island in the Maldives got a nod in the top places to stay category.
And a small 45-seat restaurant in Freedom, Maine, The Lost Kitchen, was deemed one of the top places to eat and drink. Set in an old mill, demand for the restaurant's farmhouse dinners received 20,000 requests over two weeks.
Other honorees on the list include the recently opened Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park; the luxury property Hotel Crillon in Paris; and interactive dining experience Ultraviolet in Shanghai.
Time is a latecomer to food and travel listicles: Fellow publications such as National Geographic Traveler, Lonely Planet, CN Traveler and Travel + Leisure among others have long been releasing annual guides spotlighting the trendiest destinations to visit every year.
Check out the full list here.
