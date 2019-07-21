THE TIPPLING POINT | One of Russia's Finest Vodka, the Kalashnikov, is Sure to Hit the Spot

Don't panic. I didn't ask you to take your life to the edge by ordering the world-famous, equally notorious, AK-47, assault rifle, designed and perfected by the Russian Lieutenant-General Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov.

I asked you to take a sip of the drink by his name.

General, inventor, military engineer, writer, Kalashnikov became famous with his discovery of the light machine gun, which became so popular that the military forces of more than 55 countries the world over now wield it. It is also the most favourite weapon of terrorists.

Kalashnikov, when he was alive, never dreamt that he would become as popular, and had remained a poor man in the erstwhile Soviet Union, where the state-owned everything, including patents for invention. Hence, he never benefitted financially for his product.

So he was more than willing when a request for the endorsement of the vodka came his way. The producer described to Kalashnikov that the bottle would serve several rounds of the finest Russian vodka with a twist. Kalashnikov on his part wanted to play an active part in the venture and oversee the recipe and its making. A deal was thus struck.

Just think. What could be a better souvenir for your boss that this 'limited' release AK-47 shaped bottle, that comes in wooden case? The one-litre 'rifle-bottle' is tagged with a number (1-13000) – your bottle’s unique ID number.

Kalashnikov vodka was first launched in 1995 from a factory in the Russian republic of Udmurtia. Being the first vodka made by combining salt, sugar, vanilla and glycerine it found instant fame all around the world.

Ladle it into a glass and swirl it, no sediments in the crystal clear drink, but you may see long thin legs forming inside. Time to put the Kalashnikov in your mouth for a point-blank shot. Velvety to the touch, the creamy aroma doesn't leave any off-notes on your palate save for some subtle sweetness. In no time, you'd find yourself taking more and more rounds of Kalashnikov with caution thrown to the wind.

If you are the type, who wants more violence in your bottle, try the four-times distilled Red Army Vodka (again Russian) which comes in the shape of a bomb. Or the bomb-shaped Poland's Military 5 Vodka. The Armenian Elite's vodka bottle is also a mean drink that comes in a bottle in the shape of a sword in a scabbard. Want to put out all this fire? Why not go for the honey vodka titled Firestarter produced by Moldova, which comes in the shape of a fire extinguisher? Pull out the locking pin, press the trigger. Along the nozzle fires the liquid that claims to put out any blaze raging inside a thirsty human being.

Time to start living on the edge. Where's your gun, buddy?