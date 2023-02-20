“What’s for lunch?” or “What’s for dinner?” is perhaps the most important question of the day for many of us. Food is our first introduction to the world and forms one of the most enduring relationships of our lifetimes. It is deeply connected to our wellbeing, impacting it at both physical and mental levels.

So, it’s not surprising then that we are discussing what we are going to eat for the whole year! Food trends for 2023 predict that people will be making responsible food choices, keeping their own and the planet’s wellbeing in mind. It is expected that foods that are sustainable and functional, targeting specific health conditions will find favour with food aficionados and conscious eaters alike. Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass, explains, “Global food trends for 2023 are closely aligned to mental wellbeing and health. The focus is on marrying scientific knowledge to indigenous wisdom in food to achieve harmony between eating and overall wellness.”

To help you live better and with greater wellbeing, Poddar along with experts at RoundGlass has curated some exciting food trends that will dominate dinner talk and tables in 2023.

Food for Better Sleep: More than 60% of adults worldwide suffer from sleep issues. There’s an increasing focus on foods that can help us get a good night’s sleep, which is essential for our overall wellbeing. Foods such as milk, bananas, curd (dahi), oats, almonds, walnuts and cottage cheese (paneer) can help us rest and sleep better. Plant-Forward Diets: Rich in plant-derived foods, such as pasta made from vegetables and plant-based milk, will turn the spotlight on healthy innovations in food. As people are turning more conscious of climate change and mindful of their carbon footprint, they will embrace plant-rich diets that are safer for the planet. Gut-strengthening Foods: The gut, our second brain, is emerging as a strong focus area in food. More than 70% of our immune system resides in the gut, which also has deep connections with our mental wellbeing. “Food experts, healthcare professionals and therapists are now understanding that there is a deep connection between gut health and mental and emotional wellbeing,” says Poddar. A gut-healthy diet is diverse and largely plant-based — including vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, probiotics (fermented foods such as yoghurt, buttermilk, kefir, kombucha etc that contain gut-healthy bacteria), prebiotics (foods such as banana, oats, garlic, etc. that promote the growth of gut-healthy bacteria), fibre-rich and fermented foods.

Healthier Sugar Alternatives: Humans’ addiction to sugar will not disappear but healthier sugar alternatives, such as dates, will become more popular. Dates, with their abundant reserves of disease-fighting antioxidants, fibre, and natural sugars such as fructose are good for the heart and have also been linked to better gut and brain health. Kelp, the Superfood from Sea: This stringy brown algae or seaweed grows in abundance along India’s coastline and is part of the traditional coastal cuisine – kelp pickle, fried kelp, kelp payasam. Now, it’s trending globally as a superfood to watch out for because of its enviable nutrition profile and the ability to absorb carbon.

Kelp’s rich calcium content makes it great for bone health; its high iodine reserves ensure effective thyroid function; it is also good for sugar management and is packed with disease-fighting antioxidants. India is aggressively pursuing commercial kelp farming for exports even as the domestic market eagerly awaits processed versions such as kelp chips and noodles.

Indian Flavours: Asian and Indian cooking styles of pairing sweet and sour or sweet and spicy flavours will find much traction. Indian flavours and herbs such as ashwagandha and vetiver (khus khus) are being tick boxed by global food pundits. Healthy Snacks & Functional Foods: As flexible work routines and focus on wellness continue to trend, healthy snacking will witness growing demand. Expect sugar-free, gluten-free, fortified, protein-packed, millet-based, seed-enriched, vegan etc. snacks to sell like hot cakes. Snacking on functional foods such as seeds, unsalted nuts and berries are also expected to pick up.

While trends, at best, are indicative that eating healthy food is one of the several pathways to living a healthy life. To amplify the health benefits and experience of eating good food, practise mindful eating. For example, be grateful for the food that is on your table. Be focused on what you are eating and enjoy the sensory experience – the texture, smells and tastes.

Poddar sums up, “Food is a primal mental and emotional response for humans. We reach out to food when we are happy, sad, or angry. In 2023 we will see trends that associate ingredients, global and regional Indian recipes and diet patterns that are strongly aligned to gut health and mental wellbeing.”

