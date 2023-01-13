Food Trends To Look Out For In 2023

With new year come new trends. And we all love food trends. Don’t we? The trends in the culinary industry suggest that locally produced ingredients and fusion cuisine are becoming increasingly popular. “Sourcing fresh, local ingredients is seen as a luxury and a way to reduce carbon footprints while also providing flavourful, seasonal food. Fusion cuisine, influenced by globalization, is also becoming more common as it allows for the blending of different cultural flavours, ingredients, and cooking styles,” says Chef Prem Pradhan, Executive Chef, Nara Thai (K A Hospitality).

Additionally, the trend of “less is more" is being emphasized where the core ingredients are allowed to shine and other ingredients compliment them. “The use of local produce and ingredients to add relatability and versatility to dishes is also becoming more popular. Indian cuisine is gaining importance worldwide and small plates are also becoming more appreciated by customers. The importance of freshness and flavor of ingredients remains a constant in the industry,” opines Chef Richard Dsouza, Executive Chef, Joshi House.

The culinary industry in India is experiencing a significant growth and is receiving global acclaim. There is an increasing trend of kitchen takeovers and collaborations among renowned chefs, particularly in local regions, to drive new innovations. “Another trend that is gaining popularity is the use of sea-based superfoods like sea moss, nori, and seaweed, which are known for their nutrient-dense properties and health benefits,” adds Karan Nohria, Founder at Silly, Mumbai.

In the upcoming year 2023, guests are expected to balance their desire for comfort and enjoyment with their interest in health and wellness. Atul Chopra, Partner, Enso Hospitality (Yazu, Maai, Goa and Juliette) feels fermented and pickled foods and drinks, as the tangy, funky flavors of fermented and pickled foods and beverages have gained mainstream popularity over the last several years. The difference now is in the flavor base, ingredients, approach, and focus chefs and even bartenders are applying to it. A shared appreciation for the fermentation process is spreading across cultures, cuisines, and service categories.

“The use of specific preservation methods such as Lacto-fermentation on menus, as consumers are becoming more familiar with the processes. Expect pickling to extend to everything from proteins and French fries to herbs and nuts, while pickled ingredients, themselves, will top unexpected dishes,” says Chopra.

At the bar, sour cocktails containing fermented, gut-healthy ingredients, such as kombucha, miso, and sake are expected to become popular.

We are expected to focus on less sugar, dairy-free, and gluten-free options in this year. “Natural sugar substitutes such as monk fruit are predicted to become more popular as they are a zero-calorie additive, do not affect blood glucose levels, and can be used for people following low- or high-carbohydrate diets,” says Ishaan Bahl, Founder and CEO, Risa Hospitality (145 Cafe & Bar, Khyber).

Additionally, with the city being heavy in traffic, more people are choosing to order in from their favorite restaurants and the additional offers available on delivery are changing the customer’s perspectives on spending. “There is also a trend of hosting house parties at exotic locations with catering from a mix of their favourite brands or home chefs. Sustainability is also becoming more important, leading to a focus on conscious eating and a preference for plant-based products that are seen as safer with less contamination of ingredients,” feels Chef Glyston, City Chef, BOSS Burgers Brews + BBQs (Impresario Handmade Restaurants).

According to Harry Hakuie Kosato, Founder of Sushi and More, Japanese sushi and sashimi will continue to be popular, but there is also a growing interest in Korean food due to the influence of K-Pop and K-Drama, and the increasing presence of Korean businesses and families in India. He also predicts that more authentic products and a move to pure and natural ingredients like Kikkoman Soy Sauce will be a trend in 2023. Additionally, there will be an increase in the popularity of spirits such as craft beers, regional-inspired gins, sake, and shochu. For Sushi and More, he sees more vegetarians trying veg sushi and more people ordering sushi regularly. He also expects more Tier 2 cities to follow the trend of the explosive number of eateries opening up every month.

Sonali Ambardekar, Founder of Maujja, predicts that after the pandemic, consumers will want to escalate every moment of their life and that the industry will need to up the bar across restaurants. She believes that in 2023, the psychology of consumers will be all about embracing flavors and infusions, and that the role of passionate hospitality merchants will be to create a warm, hygienic, and happy place for people to gather and enjoy a fresh lease on life. She also expects to see lavish buffet spreads with familiar yet unfamiliar twists, embracing traditional cuisines with an adventurous touch of the modern, and traditional foods. Also, people will be gravitating towards a great outdoor experience after being confined for a long time which will certainly be advantageous for the industry.

