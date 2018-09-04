English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Waldorf Astoria Plants Flag in Bangkok, Its First Hotel in South East Asia
The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is the latest luxury hotel opening in Thailand, in line with a thriving tourist economy. In 2017, international tourist arrivals driven mainly by Chinese and European visitors, rose nearly nine percent compared to the previous year, for a record 35.4 million.
Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount is seen during dusk in Bangkok, Thailand (File photo: Reuters)
The Waldorf Astoria has opened its first luxury property in South East Asia, choosing for its first location there the Thai capital of Bangkok. Located in the heart of the city by the bustling Ratchaprasong intersection and shopping district, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok opened in the mixed-use 60-storey Magnolias Ratchadamri Development.
The 171-room hotel was designed by architect André Fu's AFSO studio, whose portfolio of projects includes suites at The Berkeley Hotel in London, Villa la Coste in Aix-en-Provence and The Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore.
At the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, Thai artisanal traditions are woven into a modern, contemporary décor. At the hotel's signature dining room, Front Room, guests will be introduced to an interesting fusion of New Nordic and Thai cuisine from chef chef Fae Rungthiwa Chummongkhon. And the rooftop Champagne Bar is set to be one of the toniest destinations in the city, with a sky-high cellar of fine champagnes and a cocktail menu for deep-pocketed guests.
Earlier this summer, the Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui resort also opened its doors on the tropical island of Koh Samui. The 58-acre oceanfront property features 175 suites and pool villas.
