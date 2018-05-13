English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wontons and Wine: Hong Kong Vinexpo 2018 Is Getting Ready To Uncork
The last trade fair in 2016 (the expo is biennial) attracted 17,200 visitors from around the world.
A file photo from Hong Kong Vinexpo 2016 (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
At Vinexpo Hong Kong, attendees of one of the biggest wine trade fairs in Asia will learn everything from how to pair wines with dim sum to how to buy a French vineyard.
Over the three-day fair, more than 1,400 exhibitors from 30 countries will showcase the merits of their wines, vineyards, accessories, and emerging wine-related technologies to thousands of players in the international wine market.
Curated primarily for the Asian market, masterclasses and workshops at this year's Vinexpo Hong Kong include a class on how to pair dim sum with cool climate wines with Fongyee Walker, who holds a Master of Wine.
Attendees will also learn how to invest in a vineyard in France, as wealthy Chinese businessmen snapping up plum wine-growing regions across France.
It's estimated that Asian investors own 140 chateaux in the Bordeaux region alone.
This year, Australia -- the world's fifth largest wine exporter -- is the guest country of honor. Australia is the second largest wine exporter, however, for China, with a growth outlook of 25 percent in volume by 2020.
"This decision reflects Asian consumers' growing appetite for Australian wines, and Vinexpo aims to celebrate the buoyancy of the Australian winemaking industry," said Vinexpo CEO Guillaume Deglise in a statement.
Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018 takes place May 29-31, 2018.
