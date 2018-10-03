English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World's 50 Best Restaurants to Move Gala Event to Singapore Next Year
Along with hosting next year's flagship event, Singapore will also host Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2019 and 2020 and the World's 50 Best Bars 2021.
(Image for representation only. Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Organizers of the World's 50 Best Restaurants have announced plans to move the gala ceremony, which is attended by some of the world's top chefs, to Singapore next year. It will mark the first time the grand finale is held in Asia.
Since debuting in 2002, the awards have been held in Europe, Australia and the US -- all Western countries.
The move could be interpreted as a response to criticism that the awards favor Western restaurants and chefs: many restaurants in Asia which land on the ranking are also helmed by American or European chefs.
The city-state has become one of the most dynamic and rich dining destinations in Asia, thanks to its mix of Chinese, Malay and Indian cultures.
The Michelin guide also debuted in Singapore recently, releasing the city-state's first dining guide in 2016.
Along with hosting next year's flagship event, Singapore will also host Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2019 and 2020 and the World's 50 Best Bars 2021.
Since debuting in 2002, the awards have been held in Europe, Australia and the US -- all Western countries.
The move could be interpreted as a response to criticism that the awards favor Western restaurants and chefs: many restaurants in Asia which land on the ranking are also helmed by American or European chefs.
The city-state has become one of the most dynamic and rich dining destinations in Asia, thanks to its mix of Chinese, Malay and Indian cultures.
The Michelin guide also debuted in Singapore recently, releasing the city-state's first dining guide in 2016.
Along with hosting next year's flagship event, Singapore will also host Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2019 and 2020 and the World's 50 Best Bars 2021.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji to Team Up With Aamir Khan?
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- Freida Pinto Declares Support for Tanushree Dutta; Read Her Powerful Statement
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...