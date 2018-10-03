World's 50 Best Restaurants to Move Gala Event to Singapore Next Year

Organizers of the World's 50 Best Restaurants have announced plans to move the gala ceremony, which is attended by some of the world's top chefs, to Singapore next year. It will mark the first time the grand finale is held in Asia.Since debuting in 2002, the awards have been held in Europe, Australia and the US -- all Western countries.The move could be interpreted as a response to criticism that the awards favor Western restaurants and chefs: many restaurants in Asia which land on the ranking are also helmed by American or European chefs.The city-state has become one of the most dynamic and rich dining destinations in Asia, thanks to its mix of Chinese, Malay and Indian cultures.The Michelin guide also debuted in Singapore recently, releasing the city-state's first dining guide in 2016.Along with hosting next year's flagship event, Singapore will also host Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2019 and 2020 and the World's 50 Best Bars 2021.