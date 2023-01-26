Foods To Consume During Day And Night Time, As Per An Expert

Every food we consume has a variety of nutrients that the body needs to stay healthy. Additionally, it is important to consume food in the correct amounts by keeping in mind our age, gender, and body weight. Eating healthy and good food is essential and may sound too simple, but one of the most important factors of a good diet is eating the right food at the right time. This makes sure that our body is able to retrieve all the nutritional benefits of the food properly. Hence, it is important to know when can we eat what food.

Recently, nutritionist Lovneet, who believes in simplifying healthy living shared an informative post on Instagram. She specified a few foods and why they should be taken at a certain time of the day for good health and skin. Her post began with the text that read, “Foods to be consumed during am and pm, to achieve a healthy body and skin”.

Check out the post here-

Here’s a list of foods that she shared-

Apples

Lovneet says that apples should be eaten during the day and reasons by stating that eating apples in the morning helps in eliminating bad cholesterol and accumulated salt in our body. Chia Seeds

These seeds should be eaten at night time as these help in reducing the appetite before bed and help in providing a better sleep pattern. Cucumbers

According to the nutritionist, cucumbers are high in water content and promote hydration. Staying hydrated improves the consistency of stool, prevents constipation, and helps in maintaining regularity and is therefore ideal for daytime. Chamomile Tea

Lovneet believes that this tea should be taken at night time. It is regarded as a mild tranquillizer or sleep inducer. Chamomile tea has a calming and soothing effect due to the presence of an antioxidant called apigenin, a compound that induces sleep at night. Tea/Coffee

The profession states that tea and coffee should be consumed during the daytime but should not be the first thing in the morning. A dose of tea or coffee improves mood and helps refresh mentally and physically due to the caffeine content. Turmeric Milk

This drink is ideal for nighttime as milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep. Meanwhile, the turmeric in it helps with inflammation and healing. Amla Juice

An excellent source of Vitamin C, Amla juice boosts immunity. It is a natural antioxidant and keeps the skin and hair healthy and should be sipped during the day time. Pumpkin Seeds

These seeds too contain tryptophan which provides a relaxing and pleasing sensation to the brain and promotes good sleep. Almonds

Munching on almonds in the morning increases the satiety responses, decreases bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and helps with weight loss. Pistachios

Right before you hit the bed, you can consider eating some pistachios as Lovneet mentions that these are packed with Vitamin B6 and magnesium and helps with good sleep.

