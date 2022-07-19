Foods to Eat During Your Period

We all dread that time of the month, don’t we? Hormone levels fluctuate and our emotions can feel like a roller coaster ride. Irritation, annoyance, pain and a feeling of restlessness engulfs most of us. Many people feel uncomfortable eating food and some go over board and indulge in binge-eating.

However, our diet plays a very important role in our well-being. Some foods can lessen these symptoms, while other foods can make them worse. A mindful diet is the most essential for a healthy body and mind. If you pay more attention to your diet on these days, you will surely have a smoother period.

Foods to eat for a happier period

Vitamin C-induced fruits and vegetables

Vitamin C works as a great immunity booster during periods. As you feel low on energy, bloated, and tired, a dose of vitamin C can lift your mood up and also provide you with necessary nutrients. “Fruits like lemon, oranges, strawberries and vegetables like broccoli and potatoes are enriched with the goodness of vitamin C. Consume them as raw fruits or sauté these vegetables together to get your required dose of vitamin C and fight the painful symptoms of the period,” says dietitian Natasha Mohan.

Sugary fruits

During menstruation, most women crave sugar all the time. It’s easy to grab a bar of chocolate to satisfy your cravings but won’t be helpful in the long run. Instead, opt for fruits that are loaded with natural sugar like kiwi, watermelon, plums, cherries, grapes and bananas. These fruits will satiate your sugar craving, additionally providing hydration to your body.

Green vegetables

To get over dizziness and fatigue, consume vegetables that are rich sources of fibers and iron. Vegetables like spinach, broccoli and peas are all loaded with iron. Vegetables like sprouts, cauliflower and carrots are full of fibers. “These vegetables have a great amount of iron, fiber, and magnesium in them, which will help you fight fatigue,” adds Mohan.

Soothing teas

Peppermint, chamomile, and ginger teas are great to help reduce your abdominal cramps during menstruation. If you also experience nausea, these beverages can help you. A hot cup of any of these teas does not just relieve you from external pain, but it relaxes your nerves and muscles, thus reducing your stress levels.

Proteins from chicken and fish

Fish and chicken both are ideal sources of iron and protein for your body. Since the low iron level is quite common during menstruation, eating any of these foods will help you. Also, the Omega 3 present in fish lessens period cramps.

Keep yourself hydrated

It’s essential to have lots of water when on your period. Water will reduce your chances of bloating and headaches. “Drinking plenty of water can also stop you from retaining water and bloating,” says dietitian Nancy Dhawan.

The next time you start dreading that time of the month, keep in mind to include this in your diet to have a fuss-free period.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.