7 Foods That Can Improve Your Vision And Keep Eye Diseases At Bay

Your eyes deserve all the care in the world because if you get an eye disease, the world would not only be less interesting but also difficult to live in. A balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are very important to maintain perfect vision. The deficiency of some nutrients, like vitamins A, C and E, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals like zinc, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin from your diet can lead to a number of eye diseases in the long run.

So, if you want to avoid everything from dry eyes and night blindness to cataracts and glaucomas, including foods that improve vision in your diet is very important. The best part, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), is that foods that are good for your eyes are also brilliant for your heart. So, include the following seven foods in your diet to improve your eye health:

1. Green leafy vegetables: Green veggies like spinach, kale, lettuce and collard aren’t just rich in dietary fibre and vitamin C but are also chock full of antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin.

2. Carrots: Vitamin A plays a vital role in maintaining vision because it is a component of a protein, rhodopsin, which helps your eyes absorb light. Carrots are also full of beta carotene, which is also essential for eye health.

3. Fish: Oily fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines and trout are not only packed with lean proteins but also have high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids which are highly beneficial for your eyes.

4. Nuts and seeds: Vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, phytochemicals - is there anything nuts and seeds have which isn’t great for your eyes? Go on and include almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, sesame seeds and peanuts into your daily diet.

5. Citrus fruits: Fruits like oranges, lemons, cantaloupes, grapefruits are full of vitamin C, which is amazing for your eyes. Apart from that, these citrus fruits also pack other vitamins, essential minerals and antioxidants.

6. Eggs: There might be a lot of controversy surrounding the whole egg, but you should know that eggs are packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and proteins - and all of these are great for your eyes. So, forget what you’ve heard about yolks being unhealthy and eat whole eggs (in moderation, of course) for eye health.

7. Legumes: Legumes, also known as dal in India, are great sources of plant-based proteins, and also have high levels of vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for your vision. Make sure you have a bowl of dal every day.

