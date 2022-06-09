For A Healthy Heart, Include These 5 Nuts In Your Diet

Cardiovascular disease is the cause of so many deaths all over the world annually. The key to treating those prone to or suffering from heart-related ailments is a healthy diet that includes some important nuts in it.

Here are some of the nuts that create a huge difference in your health.

Consumption of almonds keeps the heart healthy

According to a news article published on netmeds.com, almonds contain protein, fibre, vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, that help in reducing bad cholesterol levels. Eating almonds regularly does not cause obesity and prevents various heart-related diseases.

Walnuts are also healthy for the heart

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. It has antioxidants and phytosterols, it reduces high blood pressure, along with the heart, and blood flow throughout the body is also done properly. Try consuming one to two walnuts every day to avoid heart blockage.

Include pistachios

Pistachios are also high in fibre and protein that help to maintain blood pressure and improve the heart’s strength in stressful situations.

Cashew nuts

Oleic acid is present in cashews, which keeps the heart healthy. Include five to seven cashew nuts every day for a healthy heart. Cashew contains many other nutrients like copper, magnesium, iron, and zinc which help in keeping the heart healthy.

Peanuts reduce the risk of heart disease:

Peanuts are high in protein, which makes you feel full for a longer time. Along with this, it also contains many other nutrients like calories, fats, fibre, and carbohydrates, which make it a healthy snack. According to a study published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology, consuming peanuts twice a week can reduce the risk of heart disease by about 15 per cent.

