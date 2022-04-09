For Bhalle Papri and Navratri Aloo Chaat, Munnalal Dahi-Bhalle is The Place in Delhi

Everyone craves chaat and it’s pretty hard to resist. The need to indulge your taste buds with golgappas and bhalla-papri chaat drives all of us crazy now and then. Finding the right chaat shop in a city like Delhi is a task in itself.

We will tell you about a famous chaat shop right in the heart of Delhi, which serves mouth-watering chaat.

On Dayanand road in Daryaganj there is an eatery by the name of Munnalal Dahi-Bhalle.

This eaterie serves mind-blowing chaat which is hygienically cooked.

Bhalla-Papri Chaat

The preparation of the Bhalla-papri chaat is a performance art in itself. The bhallas are first taken out of the water and squeezed. The Bhallas are then kept neatly on a plate. Papri is decorated around it. Boiled potatoes and chickpeas are then scattered over them. Special masala is added along with thick curd. If you want, you can get more curd added to your chaat. Thick green chutney is added and your delicious chaat is ready!

Golgappas

The golgappas of Munnalal are prepared with spicy water which accentuates their taste. The price of one plate is Rs 50. If you want you can also try Munnalal’s hot and crispy aloo tikkis.

Navratri Aloo Chaat

Chaitra Navratri is going on. And if you want to have Navratri Aloo Chaat, then Munnalal is the perfect eatery to visit. Rock salt is sprinkled neatly over the fried crispy potatoes which indulge your taste buds.

Nowadays even the son of Munnalal, Prem, comes to help at the shop. Munnalal says that the whole game is about spices, which enhance the taste of the chaat. Munnalal says he has a secret masala recipe that has been used for decades. We heartily recommend that you visit Munnalal’s shop once if you visit New Delhi or live there.

