For Glowing Skin to Healthy Hair, Orange is Your Go-to Fruit in Winters

Winters mark the arrival of oranges and who doesn’t love the citrus fruit packed with the goodness of Vitamin C and other nutrients? Today, in this article, we will get to know the benefits of this fruit that we all love to bits.

Immunity booster:

Common cold or chest congestion is pretty regular during winters. Oranges help us fight against these problems as they are rich in phytonutrients, vitamin c and antioxidants.

Nutritious for skin and hair

Vitamin C present in oranges produces collagen in our body and that maintains our skin and hair. Oranges also contain Vitamin A, which increases the sebum secretion keeping our hair moisturised.

The secret to glowing skin, smooth hair and delayed ageing lies in eating an orange daily. Also, the peel of orange can be used as a face mask, which prevents acne on the face.

Best for the heart

Oranges are a rich source of fibres, Vitamin B6, Potassium and Vitamin C. These nutrients help in improving heart health. People suffering from low iron levels should have an orange every day as they improve iron absorption in the body. Vitamin B6 supports the production of haemoglobin. Magnesium present in oranges helps in keeping the cholesterol levels normal.

Improves digestion

Oranges are a rich source of soluble and insoluble fibres that support gut health. Soluble fibre feeds the healthy bacteria in our gut system. While insoluble fibre draws water in the gut making the stool soft and easy to pass. So, the people suffering from constipation and other bowel syndromes, make sure to include oranges in your diet.

A must for strong bones

Oranges are an abundant source of Vitamin C, which produces collagen that keeps the bones and joints healthy.

Help in weight reduction

Though low in calories, oranges are high in Vitamin C and fibre which increases the feeling of fullness to an individual. Thus they feel their hunger pangs satisfied for a longer time.

