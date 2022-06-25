For Strong, Shiny and Long Hair, Shikakai is All You Need

Shikakai, for ages, has been considered the best hair care product. In scientific terms, Shikakai is known as Acacia concinna. It is a shrub-like tree found native to Central India. Shikakai is one of the most useful ayurvedic herbs used to cure any hair-related problems.

If you use it as a hair care mask, you can easily make your hair beautiful and healthy. If you use it even once a week, you will surely notice changes in your hair. Today let us tell you why shikakai needs to be an important part of your hair care routine.

It makes the hair soft and silky: Shikakai is rich in saponins, vitamins, and antioxidants that make our hair soft and shiny. Moreover, this natural cleanser helps clean the scalp and hair gently and also helps to improve the hair texture.

Shikakai prevents dry scalp: Shikakai is a cooling agent that helps soothe our scalp. Whenever you face the problem of dry scalp, use Shikakai immediately. As Shikakai cleanses the scalp gently and induces sebum secretion, which helps reverse the dryness of our scalp. Shikakai also helps reduce the itchiness and inflammation of our scalp and also helps the scalp heal.

Shikakai prevents dandruff: Dandruff is a common problem nowadays. Shikakai has antifungal properties that help get rid of dandruff easily. So to get rid of your dandruff soon definitely give your hair a dose of Shikakai.

Shikakai boosts hair growth: Is hair loss freaking you out? To get rid of this problem easily, go to nearby local grocery stores and bring Shikakai, an all-natural hair cleanser. As it is full of antioxidants, which help fight free radicals damaging your hair and scalp. Its gentle cleansing action helps detangle your hair easily, thus reducing hair breakage and consequent hair fall. Shikakai is also rich in vitamins like C, A, E, and K and other micronutrients that nourish your scalp and boost hair growth.

Shikakai prevents split ends: We all face the problem of split ends. Once you get split ends, there is no way to treat that problem without a haircut. This is where Shikakai comes in as your saviour. This herbal hair cleanser is rich in antioxidants that neutralise the damage-causing free radicals. Shikakai also promotes sebum secretion in our scalp which moisturises our hair and helps prevent split ends.

Along with these things, Shikakai also helps detangle our hair, delays grey hair, helps remove hair lice, and works as a natural cleanser. IT also soothes our itchy scalp. Try to use Shikakai at least once a week to get rid of these problems.

