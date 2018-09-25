English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
For the Love of Chai, Kappi
An analysis of Uber Eats orders showed that Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi were the most tea loving cities while Indore in Madhya Pradesh was seen as the most coffee sipping market.
Getty Images
Indians not only order food from food delivery companies but also tea and coffee, according to a study done by Uber Eats.
Uber Eats is the food delivery app of Uber the taxi cab aggregator.
In a statement issued here, it said that an analysis of its orders showed that Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi were the most tea loving cities while Indore in Madhya Pradesh was seen as the most coffee sipping market.
Similarly, people in Mumbai consumer two times more coffee than tea.
"We Indians love our caffeine-filled beverages all year round. Consumers today are opting to order in hot beverages such as tea and coffee," Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations - Uber Eats India, was quoted as saying in a statement.
According to it, ginger tea is the most favourite beverage among tea lovers, followed by Masala Tea. Cold coffee ranks at the top for coffee lovers followed by traditional filter coffee.
On an average, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore consume almost 48 percent more tea than coffee.
