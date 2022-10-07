For the love of noodles, switch to these 5 healthy alternative versions

Chinese cuisine is generally our go-to option for takeaway food. Ordering in, going to a new place or cooking something at home, many of us are guilty of our default Chinese cuisine selection. One of the most popular dishes in the cuisine is noodles. It goes with every mood. And the best part? You can have it anytime. You can team up noodles with gravy or have it plain. They are easy to prepare, filling, and tasty, however, they don’t make for a nutritious and healthy meal. Noodles are usually made of refined flour or maida, and excessive intake can have harmful effects on the body. But if you can’t get over your love for Chinese food, here are healthy alternatives to usual noodles that you can try.

Squash Noodles

A healthy and nutritious alternative to maida noodles is making your noodles out of squash. Squash is a family of plants that includes butternut, acorn, delicata, pumpkin, and spaghetti squash among others Squash noodles have a very mild taste and almost neutral flavour. You can make your squash noodles by using a spiral cutter that is required to make zoodles. You can also use the vegetable peeler.

Black bean noodles

Loaded with fiber and proteins, black bean noodles are a good source of iron and have lesser cholesterol, trans fat, or sodium than traditional noodles.

Whole grain noodles

We are aware of the fact that we should eat more whole grains instead of refined ones as whole grains are a good source of fibre and loaded with vitamins and minerals. Opt for whole-grain noodles that have a higher fibre value.

Quinoa Noodles

Quinoa delivers 9 essential amino acids that our body requires. It is a good source of proteins as well as vitamins and other nutrients. Swap out your regular noodles with Quinoa noodles as these are also rich in iron and magnesium and low in fat.

Buckwheat Noodles

Buckwheat noodles are packed with fewer calories and carbs. They are high in fibre and magnesium.

Food, when eaten in the right proportion may not necessarily cause you harm. However, you can consider switching to healthy versions of the noodles to ensure higher nutritional value.

