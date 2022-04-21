For Tomorrow's Breakfast, Why Not Try This Healthy and Light Curd Dosa? Check Recipe

Who doesn’t like a plateful of south Indian Dishes in their breakfasts? Be it masala dosa or idli sambhar or even uthappam, everyone loves these dishes, especially in the summers. There is a long list of south Indian dishes full of flavour and health for breakfast. The reason is that most people prefer to eat a light breakfast. One of these dishes is curd dosa, which is not only delicious but also beneficial for health. The taste of this curd dosa even increases when you add a bowl of sambar. If you haven’t tried this easiest and quickest recipe, here’s what you do.

Ingredients you need

Rice – 1 cup

Poha – 1/2 cup

Urad dal – 2 tbsp

Curd – 1/2 cup

Fenugreek seeds – 1 tsp

Sugar – 1/2 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Oil

How to make it

Start with washing the rice, urad dal and fenugreek seeds in a vessel with clean water.

After this, take poha in another vessel and wash it too.

Now take curd in a big vessel and put rice, urad dal, fenugreek seeds and poha in it and keep it aside for 6-7 hours.

After the stipulated time, take the mixture and mix it by adding salt as per taste and a pinch of sugar.

Now, prepare a paste of the mixture with the help of a mixer grinder and take it out in a vessel and keep it aside for 5-6 hours.

After the specified time, take a non-stick pan and heat it on medium flame. Put oil on it and spread it around with a ladle.

Now, with the help of a large spoon or bowl, pour the dosa batter into the centre of the pan and spread it in a circular motion.

After that, cover it with a plate for about a minute so that the dosa is cooked from both sides.

Wait till it turns golden brown from both sides. Then, take it out on a plate.

Similarly, prepare all the curd dosa from the batter.

Your hot and flavoured dosa is ready. Now, serve it with hot sambar and your favourite chutney for breakfast.

