English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Forgotten Antibody May Keep Away HIV Infections
Scientists have discovered a promising class of forgotten antibodies which may offer protection against HIV-1 virus.
Picture for Representation. (Photo: AFP)
Scientists have discovered a promising class of forgotten antibodies which may offer protection against HIV-1 virus.
The antibody called Immunoglobulin M (IgM) -- which is naturally produced by plasma cells located under the surface lining of body cavities -- was effective in preventing infection after mucosal AIDS virus exposure, the researchers found.
IgM resulted in what is called immune exclusion. It lumped up the virus, preventing it from crossing the mucosal barrier and spreading to the rest of the body.
"IgM is sort of the forgotten antibody. Most scientists believed its protective effect was too short-lived to be leveraged as any kind of protective shield against an invading pathogen like HIV-1." said lead author Ruth Ruprecht from Texas Biomedical Research Institute in the US.
The team treated Rhesus monkeys with a man-made version of IgM.
Half an hour later, the same animals were exposed to SHIV (simian-human immunodeficiency virus) and were then monitored for 82 days.
The findings, published in the journal AIDS, showed that four out of the six animals treated using IgM were completely protected against the virus.
Ruprecht said IgM has a high affinity for its antigens. It grabs them very quickly and does not let go.
"Our study reveals for the first time the protective potential of mucosal anti-HIV-1 IgM. IgM has a five-times higher ability to bind to virus particles compared to the standard antibody form called IgG. It basically opens up a new area of research. IgM can do more than it has been given credit," Ruprecht added.
Also Watch
The antibody called Immunoglobulin M (IgM) -- which is naturally produced by plasma cells located under the surface lining of body cavities -- was effective in preventing infection after mucosal AIDS virus exposure, the researchers found.
IgM resulted in what is called immune exclusion. It lumped up the virus, preventing it from crossing the mucosal barrier and spreading to the rest of the body.
"IgM is sort of the forgotten antibody. Most scientists believed its protective effect was too short-lived to be leveraged as any kind of protective shield against an invading pathogen like HIV-1." said lead author Ruth Ruprecht from Texas Biomedical Research Institute in the US.
The team treated Rhesus monkeys with a man-made version of IgM.
Half an hour later, the same animals were exposed to SHIV (simian-human immunodeficiency virus) and were then monitored for 82 days.
The findings, published in the journal AIDS, showed that four out of the six animals treated using IgM were completely protected against the virus.
Ruprecht said IgM has a high affinity for its antigens. It grabs them very quickly and does not let go.
"Our study reveals for the first time the protective potential of mucosal anti-HIV-1 IgM. IgM has a five-times higher ability to bind to virus particles compared to the standard antibody form called IgG. It basically opens up a new area of research. IgM can do more than it has been given credit," Ruprecht added.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is That Really You, Tanushree Dutta? The Actress is Unrecognisable In New Look
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
- Trump's Threatening Tweet to Iran President Rouhani Has Become A CAPS-LOCK MEME
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...