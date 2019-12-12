Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Found the Purpose of Your Life Yet? Research Says You'll Find it After You Turn 60

The research says that the presence of meaning in life is exhibited an inverted U-shaped relationship. Thus, it was found that the presence of meaning in life is at peak at the age 60.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
New research has found that older adults with busy lifestyles enjoy better cognitive function than their less busy peers. ©racorn/shutterstock.com
Representative Image ©racorn/shutterstock.com

We often contemplate about finding the meaning and purpose of life. From reading philosophers to doing random adventurous sports, we often look for the reason of our being. And no matter, how carefully we listen to the philosophies or follow the life as it leads; we rarely get that satisfaction that makes us say, “Yes, this is it!”

If you are also stuck with this question of finding the purpose of your life, fret now. As a recent research claims, people searching for the meaning of life may be most likely to find it in their 60s. In a research article, titled ‘Meaning in Life and Its Relationship With Physical, Mental, and Cognitive Functioning’, published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, the study claims the relation between life’s meaning and the older age.

"Many think about the meaning and purpose in life from a philosophical perspective, but meaning in life is associated with better health, wellness and perhaps longevity. Those with meaning in life are happier and healthier than those without it,” said senior author Dilip V Jeste. He is an MD and senior associate dean at the Center of Healthy Aging and Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

As concluded in the research, the presence of meaning in life is exhibited an inverted U-shaped relationship. Thus, it was found that the presence of meaning in life is at peak at the age 60.

“We anticipate that our findings will serve as building blocks for the development of new interventions for patients searching for purpose,” added Awais Aftab, first author of the paper and a former fellow in the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego.

