Four Amazing Benefits Of Downward Facing Dog Yoga Pose

Your skin is the actual mirror of your internal health and who doesn’t want bright and glowing skin? One of the simplest techniques to get perfectly glowing skin and a healthy body is to practice the downward-facing dog yoga pose, also known as Adho Mukha Svanasana.

This yoga pose can be practised by people of all age groups. But the one thing to keep in mind is to do it correctly. So today we are going to share the various amazing benefits of downward-facing dog yoga poses.

Prevents Hair fall: By doing Adho Mukha Svanasana, the blood circulation in the head increases, helping hair growth and preventing hair fall problems. It is also good for the brain, eyes, and other parts of the head. It is even effective in relieving blood pressure and other diseases.

Reduces stress or tension: The downward-facing dog yoga pose takes care of physical and mental health. It is good for the nervous system in the body and can help reduce stress. The Adho Mukha Svanasana is also called an effective stress relieving exercise.

Regulates blood flow: This yoga pose improves blood circulation to your head and legs. Apart from this, in the downward dog pose, your head is below your pelvis and the blood rushes to your face. This increases the blood flow to your face which helps in flushing out toxins and treating acne.

Improves Immunity: If you are not fit internally, it will immediately reflect on your external body like skin and hair. The health of your skin and hair largely depends on the functioning of internal organs. Downward dog is a powerful yoga pose that improves your immunity as well as keeps you healthy inside out.

