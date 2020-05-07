Four Amazing Noodles Recipes You Must Try
A bowl of noodles is not only a comfort food, but one can make it healthier by adding veggies, eggs or even give it a desi tweak by preparing a biryani out of it.
While we are stuck at home through the third phase of lockdown, there's no reason to feel guilty about indulging in food.
Follow the recipes below, learn more and enjoy your next yummy snack.
CHEESY ITALIANO MAGGI NOODLES
Ingredients
1 pack Maggi noodles
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon grated garlic
Green capsicum chopped
Red capsicum chopped
Yellow capsicum chopped
1-2 tablespoon cheese spread
2 basil leaves chopped
Method
Just heat the oil and fry the garlic in it for about a minute. Then, toss in the basil leaves and fry them for another minute. Add all the capsicums, saute for a couple of minutes and switch off the gas. Drop in the cheese spread and mix well
Cook a pack of Maggi noodles as per the instructions on the pack and when it's done, lovingly pour the cheese and capsicum over Maggi.
Serve hot
EGG BHURJI MAGGI NOODLES
Ingredients
1 pack Maggi noodles
1 tablespoon oil
1 large onion chopped
1 large tomato chopped
3 Green Chilies chopped
2 Eggs beaten
2-3 coriander leaves
Salt to taste
Method
Heat the oil in a wok and saute the onion until they are soft and light brown. Add tomato and green chilies, saute till the tomatoes have softened
Add the beaten eggs and mix the eggs using a fork, to break the eggs into small pieces as they cook
Cook the Maggi 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions and add the egg bhurji preparation. Mix well
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot
MAGGI BIRYANI NOODLES
Ingredients
6 packs of Maggi noodles
2 tablespoon oil
4 green cardamom
8 cloves
3 medium onion finely chopped
2 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
6 cups vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower) approx. 500 gms chopped
1 cup peas
Salt, to taste
Coriander leaves chopped
Mint leaves chopped
2 cinnamon 1 inch piece
3 medium tomatoes finely chopped
Fried onions (optional)
Method
Heat oil in a pan. Add the green cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. Then add the onions and garlics and saute till brown, add ginger-garlic paste and saute for 5 mintues. Add the tomatoes and cook till they are soft
Add the red chili powder, coriander powder and saunf powder and fry for a minute. Add the chopped vegetables and peas and cook till tender. Add salt to taste
Cook the Maggi 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions. In a serving dish, put half the cooked Maggi noodles, then put half the cooked vegetables. Put the remaining Maggi noodles and serve hot garnished with coriander leaves, mint leaves and fried onions
VEGGIE DELIGHT MAGGI NOODLES
Ingredients
1 pack Maggi noodles
1 tablespoon Oil
6 garlic cloves, crushed
1 teaspoon black cardamom crushed
1 carrot cut into thin juliennes
1 cup broccoli, small florets
1 cup baby corn
1 cup sliced spring onion
250 ml water
Salt, to taste
Method
Heat the oil, add garlic and saute till fragrant. Add black pepper and vegetables and stir fry till tender yet crunchy. Add salt to taste
Cook the Maggi 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions and add the egg bhurji preparation. Mix well
Serve hot
