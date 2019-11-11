Four Celebrities in Search of Inspiration in HistoryTV18’s Ride To Conquer

HistoryTV18’s new show Ride To Conquer is all set to feature four celebrities--singer Palash Sen, chef Kunal Kapur, fashion designer Kanika Goyal and wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram--on the journey of their life time through difficult terrains and vibrant landscapes, and in search of inspiring experiences.

Arun Thapar, President, Content and Communication, AETN 18, said at the launch of the show, “We are proud to present the limited series on our flagship factual entertainment channel HistoryTV18 and India’s No1 Lifestyle Channel FYI TV18. We continue to raise the bar with differentiated and innovative original content, breaking new ground and delivering immersive experiences for our discerning audience.”

The show is about meeting new people, rediscovering rich traditions, savouring local flavours and exploring off-beat spaces. Each celebrity will seek inspiration to create something fresh and original.

Arjun Pandey, the producer of the show, said, “We get to work on challenging projects and push the boundaries of storytelling. For me the idea is to inspire people to explore India, its beauty and diversity.”

While Palash Sen would ride into the interiors of Punjab and would later use that experience to create a scintillating song, Kunal Kapur would use Rajasthan’s colourful nature as the inspiration in a new dish.

Similarly, Kanika Goyal would drives through Karnataka, making her way to Coorg. Her inspirations would find expression into a fabulous new garment on the show. Sudhir Shivaram will travel to the wilderness of Valparai, teaming up with another photographer and a PHD student studying the enigmatic Lion Tailed Macaque. Their quest is taking the perfect shot of the elusive Macaques, against the backdrop of the breathtaking Western Ghats.

Creative Head of the show, Chandramouli Basu added, “Unlike most shows that get repetitive because of a predictable format, Ride to Conquer takes viewers into a different creative world each time, in a different place.”

Ride to Conquer airs Saturday at 8 PM on HistoryTV18 and Sunday 8 PM on FYI TV18.

