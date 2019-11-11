Four Celebrities in Search of Inspiration in HistoryTV18’s Ride To Conquer
The show is about meeting new people, rediscovering rich traditions, savouring local flavours and exploring off-beat spaces.
Arun Thapar, President, Content and Communication, AETN 18.
HistoryTV18’s new show Ride To Conquer is all set to feature four celebrities--singer Palash Sen, chef Kunal Kapur, fashion designer Kanika Goyal and wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram--on the journey of their life time through difficult terrains and vibrant landscapes, and in search of inspiring experiences.
Arun Thapar, President, Content and Communication, AETN 18, said at the launch of the show, “We are proud to present the limited series on our flagship factual entertainment channel HistoryTV18 and India’s No1 Lifestyle Channel FYI TV18. We continue to raise the bar with differentiated and innovative original content, breaking new ground and delivering immersive experiences for our discerning audience.”
The show is about meeting new people, rediscovering rich traditions, savouring local flavours and exploring off-beat spaces. Each celebrity will seek inspiration to create something fresh and original.
Arjun Pandey, the producer of the show, said, “We get to work on challenging projects and push the boundaries of storytelling. For me the idea is to inspire people to explore India, its beauty and diversity.”
While Palash Sen would ride into the interiors of Punjab and would later use that experience to create a scintillating song, Kunal Kapur would use Rajasthan’s colourful nature as the inspiration in a new dish.
Similarly, Kanika Goyal would drives through Karnataka, making her way to Coorg. Her inspirations would find expression into a fabulous new garment on the show. Sudhir Shivaram will travel to the wilderness of Valparai, teaming up with another photographer and a PHD student studying the enigmatic Lion Tailed Macaque. Their quest is taking the perfect shot of the elusive Macaques, against the backdrop of the breathtaking Western Ghats.
Creative Head of the show, Chandramouli Basu added, “Unlike most shows that get repetitive because of a predictable format, Ride to Conquer takes viewers into a different creative world each time, in a different place.”
Ride to Conquer airs Saturday at 8 PM on HistoryTV18 and Sunday 8 PM on FYI TV18.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- Assam Police Officers Take Care of Babies While Their Mothers Write TET Exam
- Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Before Final Whistle after Being Substituted
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried