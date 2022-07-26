4 Cups of Coffee Per Day May Lead to Headache, Says New Study

Just like tea, coffee has also become a part of our lives. Most of us need coffee in the morning to kick start our day. The caffeine in the coffee makes all your senses function fast. That’s why during exams, when one feels sleepy, they resort to coffee to keep themselves awake. However, coffee also has some of its side effects.

Did you know drinking four cups of coffee per day can cause a headache? Well, that’s true. A recent study explains how coffee can cause headaches.

According to the News Today Medical Report, a high amount of caffeine becomes the cause of headaches. Drinking 400 mg or 4 cups of coffee every day can cause such problems. Not just that, even people who consume more than 200 mg of caffeine per day for more than two weeks may have migraines.

But if you are thinking of stopping consuming coffee immediately, then think again. Suddenly stopping coffee can also cause problems, hence, change your habit gradually. If you can manage this, the risk of migraine will also be reduced to a great extent.

Drink less coffee to avoid headaches:

The amount of caffeine that coffee has reacts differently to each person’s body. But to avoid such situations as headaches, people should avoid drinking too much coffee. For those, who are struggling with the problem of migraine, reducing the intake of coffee can prove to be extremely beneficial.

Apart from headaches, the body may also have other problems due to too much caffeine. Problems like tension, stress, sleeping problems and a deteriorating lifestyle may also eventually lead to headaches.

If you have more trouble despite leaving caffeine, you should contact a doctor immediately. Sometimes it is also a sign of serious illnesses.

