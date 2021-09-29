Four DIY Ways to Rid Your Home of Cockroaches

Cockroaches pose a problem to almost every home. No matter how much you clean your kitchen, bathroom or even the entire house, cockroaches will surely lurk in the corners. Apart from causing a disturbance, they are also a serious health hazard. We often see cockroaches swarming out of bathrooms, kitchen sinks, and the waterways leading out of houses.

They can cause serious health problems to people. You are at risk of food poisoning and infections. Below are some easy ways of getting rid of cockroaches:

Baking soda

Sprinkling baking soda around the kitchen sink and bathroom drain can rid your house of cockroaches. The strong smell of baking soda is known to drive away cockroaches. Here’s what you can do: Dissolve 2 teaspoons of baking soda in one cup of lukewarm water and then pour this mixture into all the outlets and waterways in your home.

Boric acid

Like baking soda, boric acid is also an excellent way to get rid of cockroaches. You put it in the kitchen sinks and bathroom drains, etc. for the cockroaches to flee helter-skelter.

White vinegar

White vinegar is a known cockroach repellent. To use it, mix equal amounts of water and vinegar and sprinkle on the area where the cockroaches come out. This works just as well as boric acid.

Hot water

Hot water is probably the easiest solution on this list. If the drainage pipes coming out of your house are full of cockroaches, you can simply pour boiling water to get rid of them. You can also add baking soda if you want.

