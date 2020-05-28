Four Indian Titles Make It To Online We Are One-A Global Film Festival

Movie Festivals the world over are innovating new ways of screening films, given the current Coronavirus pandemic which has seen several cancellations of major cinematic events, including the queen of all, Cannes.

Now, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube will screen 100 movies – both features and documentaries – in an online event titled, We Are One: A Global Film Festival. This been co-curated by Tribeca and 21 other festivals, including Cannes, Berlin , Macao , Locarno , Karlovy Vary, Locarno, San Sebastian, Marrakech, Sundance, Tokyo, Tribeca, Rotterdam, Jio Mami and so on.

The Festival will run from May 29 to June 7.

One may watch these works on youtube.com/weareone. Apart from movies, the Global Festival will have talks by celebrities.

There will be no fee. However,audiences, if they wish, may donate to the World Health Organisation, United Nations International Children's Education Fund, Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders through a link on every film page.

The Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival is the only one from India to have been invited to be part of the Global Film Festival. Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo! (Hindi) and Arun Karthick’s Nasir (Tamil) are the two Indian features that will be shown in the Global Film Festival, apart from two shorts Shaan Vyas’ Natkhat and Atul Mongia’s Awake.

Eeb Allay Ooo, about the trials and tribulations of a professional money chaser, won Mami's top Golden Gateway Award.

It comes as a surprise that the top International Film Festival of India was not asked to participate.

Some of the other titles from across continents are Rick Powell: The Individualist, a documentary about a street photographer; world premieres of Losing Alice (a psychological thriller from Israel) and She Could be Next (a two-part documentary); China's Iron Hammer (a documentary feature about Chinese Olympic volleyball star, Jenny Lang Ping); and Japan's narrative short, Yalta Conference Online (by the renowned master Koji Fukada).

Short pieces from Dreamworks Animation – Bilby, Marooned and Bird Karma – will also be part of the Festival.

Talks will feature such luminaries as Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon Ho, Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion and Claire Denis.

“We are so excited to share the combined efforts of our festival partners and YouTube with the world this week,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Together, we were able to curate a compelling slate of programming that succinctly reflects the subtle variations in style that make each festival so special. We Are One: A Global Film Festival will offer audiences an opportunity to not only celebrate the art of film, but the unique qualities that make each story we watch so memorable.”

A full list of the titles are available on http://www.weareoneglobalfestival.com



