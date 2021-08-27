Four Ways to Keep Dry Fruits Safe, Fresh and Crispy in Monsoon

Dry fruits are rich in nutrients and therefore extremely beneficial to our health. Adding them to our daily diet boosts our immunity and even helps fight health-related concerns. However, storing them can be a real chore, especially in monsoon. But if we know the proper maintenance and storage methods, it solves all the problems.

Here’s how we can keep dry fruits and nuts fresh for a long time.

Make sure you buy fresh dry fruits:

Every time you buy dry fruits, you should make sure that the nuts are fresh and don’t smell funny. It is better to buy fruits and nuts that are well packaged.

Make sure you use an airtight container:

You ought to keep dry fruits in airtight containers so that it doesn’t perish. If you store dry fruits properly, they don’t get damp and remain crispy. If they do not come in contact with moisture, chances are they will remain fresh and crispy.

Keep them in a cool place:

Some people store dry fruits in the kitchen. If you want to keep them from spoiling, store them in a dry place. However, do not keep them inside the fridge as the moisture will spoil them.

Roast them well to keep them fresh during the monsoon:

It’s best to roast dry fruits lightly on a frying pan (saute) and then keep them stored somewhere. Roasted fruits do not easily spoil even during monsoon.

