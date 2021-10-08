Four Ways to Rid Your Body of Pain After Exercise

It is very common to feel pain in your body parts a day after you have gone through rigorous exercise. Many times, we can feel pain in our joints after we have stressed them beyond our pain tolerance limits. There is, however, nothing to be scared of, since there is a solution to it.

There are many things that you can do if you feel pain in your muscles. Below are some of the best home remedies that can be followed if you are not sure what medicine to use, or are allergic to certain medicines.

Ice Pack

If the pain is crossing all limits, then you have to rub an ice pack gently on the aching part. This is probably the oldest and most common home remedy that there is, and it also works like magic.

Water to ensure help

Water is extremely important for good health and that is common knowledge. You should make sure that you are hydrated all day and drink lots of water before starting exercise. Drinking lots of water can help in relieving chronic pain. Add smoothies and detox juices to your daily intake. That will help a lot.

Hot water from taking a shower

Hot water is known to relieve muscle pain. For added effect and to relax the mind, add a few drops of essential oil so that you can heal faster.

Cherry juice

Cherry juice would also be of great help if you wanted to relieve pain.

