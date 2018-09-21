Four Women in Shortlist of Six for Man Booker 2018
The Man Booker Prize is open to writers of any nationality writing in English and published in the UK and Ireland.
Man Booker Shortlist 2018 Image:@manbooker/twitter
The announcement was made by Chair of judges, Kwame Anthony Appiah, at a press conference at the offices of Man Group, the much coveted prize's sponsor.
We are pleased to announce our #ManBooker2018 shortlist. Watch what our judges had to say and read more here: https://t.co/iL5pmgKpaZ pic.twitter.com/5ZKZrYlIEp— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
He remarked that each of these novels is "a miracle of stylistic invention" in which the language takes centre stage.
"All of our six finalists are miracles of stylistic invention. In each of them the language takes centre stage. And yet in every other respect they are remarkably diverse, exploring a multitude of subjects ranging across space and time. From Ireland to California, in Barbados and the Arctic, they inhabit worlds that not everyone will have been to, but which we can all be enriched by getting to know," Appiah said.
He added that each of the explores the "anatomy of pain" but contended that there are "moments of hope" in each of them too.
"These books speak very much to our moment, but we believe that they will endure. And we look forward to re-reading all of them as we make our way towards what will inevitably be the very difficult choice of only one of these brilliantly imaginative works as this year's winner of the Man Booker Prize," he added.
Here’s our sneak peak from our #ManBooker2018 shortlist party @SerpentineUK pic.twitter.com/EtjKplVjQ6— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
The shortlist, which features four women and two men, covers a wide range of subjects, from an 11 year-old slave escaping a Barbados sugar plantation, to a D-Day veteran living with post-traumatic stress disorder.
This year's shortlist features three writers from the UK, two from the US, and one from Canada.
Two novels from independent publishers, are shortlisted, alongside three from Penguin Random House and one from Pan Macmillan imprint Picador.
The 2018 winner will be announced on October 16 in London's Guildhall.
Here are the shortlisted novels:
1. Milkman by Anna Burns (UK)
Congratulations! Anna Burns @FaberBooks is one of the shortlisted authors for #ManBooker2018 with #Milkman. #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/IItFNXUI5R— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
2. Washington Black by Esi Edugyan (Canada)
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan is one of the shorlisted novels for #ManBooker2018 @serpentstail Congratulations! #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/iYKj4D7PLr— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
3. Everything Under by Daisy Johnson (UK)
Congratulations @djdaisyjohnson @JonathanCape on being shortlisted for #ManBooker2018 with #EverythingUnder pic.twitter.com/8E9P3tyuHG— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
4. The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner (USA)
Congratulations! Rachel Kushner @JonathanCape is one of the shortlisted authors for #ManBooker2018 with The Mars Room #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/UV1xWYdGfK— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (USA)
Author Richard Powers has been shortlisted for #ManBooker2018 with #TheOverstory Congratulations! #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/zUm3O3nAS8— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
6. The Long Take by Robin Robertson (UK)
Congratulations! Robin Robertson @PicadorBooks is one of the shortlisted authors for #ManBooker2018 with #TheLongTake pic.twitter.com/U4JFrOeLTl— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) September 20, 2018
