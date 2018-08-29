English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
France was the Top International Travel Destination of 2017: UNWTO
According to UNWTO, the most visited countries in 2017 were France, followed by Spain and the USA.
France was the most popular international travel destination of 2017, according to the UNWTO. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Ismailciydem/ IStock.com)
Loading...
More than 1.3 billion people traveled to a foreign country in 2017, marking a seven percent increase in international tourist arrivals from the year previous.
The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) released new figures on Monday, showing that 2017 saw an additional 84 million people take to the skies, seas or roads to visit an international destination compared to 2016.
International tourist spending also reached USD $1.6 trillion in 2017, making it the world's third largest export sector, says the UNWTO.
The growth marks the highest increase since 2010 and was led by Europe and Africa which received increases in international tourist arrivals of 8 and 9 percent respectively.
The most visited countries in 2017 were France, followed by Spain and the USA.
When it comes to international tourism receipts, however, the USA tops the leaderboard by a huge margin at $210.7 billion, followed by Spain at $68 billion and France at $60.7 billion.
China continues to lead outbound travel, having spent $258 billion on international tourism in 2017.
Here are the top 10 destinations for international travel in 2017:
1. France
2. Spain
3. USA
4. China
5. Italy
6. Mexico
7. UK
8. Turkey
9. Germany
10. Thailand
Here were the top spenders of 2017:
1. China
2. USA
3. Germany
4. UK
5. France
6. Australia
7. Canada
8. Russia
9. South Korea
10. Italy
The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) released new figures on Monday, showing that 2017 saw an additional 84 million people take to the skies, seas or roads to visit an international destination compared to 2016.
International tourist spending also reached USD $1.6 trillion in 2017, making it the world's third largest export sector, says the UNWTO.
The growth marks the highest increase since 2010 and was led by Europe and Africa which received increases in international tourist arrivals of 8 and 9 percent respectively.
The most visited countries in 2017 were France, followed by Spain and the USA.
When it comes to international tourism receipts, however, the USA tops the leaderboard by a huge margin at $210.7 billion, followed by Spain at $68 billion and France at $60.7 billion.
China continues to lead outbound travel, having spent $258 billion on international tourism in 2017.
Here are the top 10 destinations for international travel in 2017:
1. France
2. Spain
3. USA
4. China
5. Italy
6. Mexico
7. UK
8. Turkey
9. Germany
10. Thailand
Here were the top spenders of 2017:
1. China
2. USA
3. Germany
4. UK
5. France
6. Australia
7. Canada
8. Russia
9. South Korea
10. Italy
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Poco F1 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
- A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members
- Wonder Woman 1984: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, But This Indian Actress Will be Seen with Gal Gadot
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...