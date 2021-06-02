Frank Kameny: Famous Quotes by Gay Rights Activist to Inspire During Pride Month 2021

Dr. Frank Kameny is widely hailed as one of the most prominent figures of the United States LGBTQ rights movement. On Wednesday, Google honoured the American astronomer, veteran, and gay rights activist, with a Doodle celebrating the Pride Month.

In 1971, Kameny became the first openly gay candidate for the US Congress when he ran in the District of Columbia’s first election for a non-voting Congressional delegate. After his defeat Kameny and his campaign organization created the Gay and Lesbian Alliance of Washington, DC, an organization that continues to lobby government and press the case for equal rights.

HERE ARE SOME QUOTES BY THE GAY RIGHTS ACTIVIST:

The person who really needs the psychotherapy (…) is not the homosexual youngster who gets dragged to the psychiatrist’s office by his mother, but the mother, to releive her anxieties about his homosexuality.

He was the up and equal homosexual who would not sit at the back of the bus.

Bestiality is not my thing, but it seems to be a harmless foible or idiosyncrasy of some people. So, as long as the animal doesn’t mind (and the animal rarely does), I don’t mind, and I don’t see why anyone else should.

There’s an ethical and moral obligation by the city for this group of establishments. The city created [the O Street cluster]. If these establishments had decided quite on their own when all this happened that would be a different matter, but they were very specifically directed to go down there.

As I have been saying for nearly a year, the law needs to be changed to allow the gay businesses to move to another part of the city.

