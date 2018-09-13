GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
» »
1-min read

Freezing Your Eggs in 40s 'not sensible', Says UK Fertility Regulator

The most common age of women freezing their own eggs for treatment is 38.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Freezing Your Eggs in 40s 'not sensible', Says UK Fertility Regulator
The most common age of egg freezing is 38.
Loading...
The odds of a future pregnancy for women who freeze their eggs post 40 are very slim, and is not sensible and may also prove to be risky, the UK fertility regulator has said.

According to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), age is the key factor for egg freezing success and doctors need to inform the risks involved to women in their 40s.

"If eggs are frozen below the age of 35, the chances of success will be higher than the natural conception rate as the woman gets older," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Where women over the age of 40 are freezing their own eggs, the likelihood of a future pregnancy is very slim and we would caution against this being a sensible option for this group of women."

The most common age of women freezing their own eggs for treatment is 38, with some women freezing their own eggs into their 40s, the health body said.

Women should be cautiously optimistic about egg freezing techniques, and that we must ensure women are fully informed about what to expect, HFEA Chair Sally Cheshire said.

"It is also important that women undergoing any type of fertility treatment are fully aware of the risks and cost involved, and the real possibility of it being successful. Clinics have an ethical responsibility to be clear that egg freezing below the age of 35 offers women their best chance of creating their much longed for family," Cheshire added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...