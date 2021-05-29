Frequently Asked Questions If A Person Gets Infected With COVID-19

India has been dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus. Over 2.67 lakh new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours and more than 4500 people succumbed to death. Earlier, the study suggested that the deadly virus primarily transmitted through saliva or the droplets from the nose or mouth. However, recent researches have indicated that the coronavirus has developed into an airborne disease and can be spread through fine infected particles that remain suspended in the air in closed space.

While many people prefer home isolation after being infected to Covid-19, there are several doubts and queries that persist in their mind. Here are some of the frequently asked questions after getting infected with the deadly virus:

What is the minimum time period to stay in quarantine if I confirmed or suspected to come in contact with Covid-19 infected person?

As per the guidelines, a person should stay in quarantine for at least 14 days if he/she is suspected or is confirmed to have Covid-19 or be in touch with someone infected with COVID-19.

Is it compulsory to get myself tested again after completing the quarantine period?

Yes, it is compulsory to test again after completing quarantine.

What all precautions should I take during home isolation?

You should avoid coming in close contact with other family members. Keep in touch with your doctor and follow all the instructions prescribed by them. Always use a mask and isolate in a room with proper ventilation. Also, use a separate room and bathroom.

When should I seek emergency medical care if I tested positive with Covid-19?

It is advisable to seek emergency medical care if you show any severe symptoms like trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, pale grey or blue-coloured skin, lips, or nail beds, and other symptoms.

Are there any medications that I should avoid after getting tested Covid positive?

No. You can continue to take your medicines and follow your treatment plan as instructed by your doctor. But it is advisable to talk to a medical expert once.

