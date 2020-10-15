Friedrich Nietzsche Birth Anniversary: Some Lesser-known Facts About the German Philosopher

Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, as he was named on his birth, was born on October 15. While there have been several philosophers in the world, there have only been a few like Nietzsche, being an expert at their work. He left a great impression in the world, changing the fate of modern intellectual history.

Despite being a gem to the world of philosophy, Nietzsche’s health created a hurdle for him at the age of 44, after which he lived with his mother and later sister. In his active years, he wrote on various topics, including philosophical polemics, poetry, cultural criticism, and fiction. Nietzsche is also credited for developing influential concepts such as Übermensch.

On his birth anniversary, here are a few lesser-known facts about his life:

-- Nietzsche was designated the Chair of Classical Philology at the University of Basel in 1869, and he was the youngest person ever to hold the position at the age of 24. He resigned 10 years later due to health issues.

-- Nietzsche suffered a mental collapse and lost his thoughts and ideas just at the age of 44. He passed away in 1900 while living with his sister Elisabeth Förster-Nietzsche.

-- A lot of Nietzsche’s inspiration was drawn from philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, composer Richard Wagner and writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

-- The philosopher had his luck in studies, but not at romance. Women were scared of his moustache. He also contracted syphilis at a brothel while he was in college.

-- His mental breakdown came when he saw a horse being beaten in the streets of Turin, Italy. While he tried holding the run to comfort it, he collapsed. This scene has been depicted in the movie The Turin Horse.

-- He did not like consuming alcohol, as he felt a person should not drown the sorrows by doing so. For him, pain should be embraced and felt.