Friends Iconic Props Are Going up for Auction
Up for the auction is Hugsy, Joey's much-loved stuffed penguin. Monica and Chandler's wedding invitation is also going under the hammer. Read below for details.
Up for the auction is Hugsy, Joey's much-loved stuffed penguin. Monica and Chandler's wedding invitation is also going under the hammer. Read below for details.
Iconic props from television hit show "Friends" are about to go up for auction with the earnings going towards an LGBTQ+ charity.
Up for the auction is Hugsy, Joey's much-loved stuffed penguin. Monica and Chandler's wedding invitation is also going under the hammer - both items are expected to raise around $1,500, reports mirror.co.uk.
Speaking of Chandler, the wood canoe he was forced to used as makeshift living room furniture is also up for grabs. That could sell for $6,000.
Even the turkey head with sunglasses which Monica wore to cheer up Chandler is on offer.
Bidding is set to begin in early December. One can even own a bit of friends porn.
The film made by Phoebe's twin sister Ursula - Buffay the Vampire Layer - getting auctioned along with Monica's iconic peep hole - one of the last things shown before the curtain came down in 2004. It could go for as much as $50,000.
Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store, said: "Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of 'Friends'. The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world.
"It's an honour to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey's original Hugsy doll. We're also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and 10 copies of Monica's peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros props department."
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says Asim Shouldn't Have Pushed Him
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Users, These Are The Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 200
- Facebook Has Made a Meme App Called Whale, But What Exactly Would You do With it?
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey
- Hopefully, Brahmastra Would Change Things for Me, Says Mouni Roy