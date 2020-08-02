Friendship Day 2020: Friendship Of Fictional Characters That Gave Us BFF Goals

The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. This year the day is falling on August 2. As the name suggests the day is marked to celebrate the most precious and beautiful bond of friendship. On this day, people tie friendship bands and exchange gifts with their go-to squad.

Here is a look at the friendship which we have seen over the years in films and shows:

Harry Potter and Ron Weasley (Harry Potter Series)

Whether it be joining each other on random adventures, or being happy for each other for doing good. Harry and Ron are the closest example of BFFs. Further, it has never in the entire series happened that Ron has not backed Harry.

Cory Matthews and Shawn Hunter (Boy Meets World)

The duo became friends in school and remained the best of friends throughout college and beyond. Even though both of them are quite different from each other and come from varied backgrounds, they continue to be the most loyal with each other.

Meredith and Cristina (Grey’s Anatomy)

Meredith and Cristina are not the conventional BFFs who party together, they are the kind who cry together, choose to stand with each other, and love each other unconditionally.

Doraemon and Nobita (Doraemon)

This is perhaps the most realistic portrayal of friends. Cat robot Doraemon is always trying to help and save his friend Nobita from trouble. Even after Nobita goes against his advice he still chooses to help his friend out each time.

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck (Mickey Mouse)

This duo is undoubtedly every 90s kids’ favourite. The two are always seen having a great time together. There are times when one would feel a particular incident would make them against each other but at no point in time does one see any kind of rivalry whatsoever.