Friendship Day 2020: How To Make Friendship Bands At Home
Friendship bands can be made using three or four coloured wools. Bands can also be created using paper strips of different colours and wool of any one colour.
Credits- Twitter
As Friendship Day in India is around the corner, people must be thinking of buying fancy friendship bands for their friends. But, this Friendship Day, which falls on August 2, one can surprise one’s buddies by giving them, hand-made bands.
There are various ways of making friendship bands at home. They can be simply made using three or four coloured wools. Bands can also be created using paper strips of different colours and wool of any one colour.
How to make a friendship band using coloured wools:
Step 1: Take wool balls in three different colours. For example, blue, green and red.
Step 2: Cut long threads from each ball.
Step 3: Double each thread. Join their one end together by tying a knot.
Step 4: Put a paperweight on the joined end.
Step 5: Start making a braid.
Step 6: After this, tie a knot at the other end too.
Step 7: Friendship Band is ready.
How to make a friendship band with coloured paper strips and wool
Step 1: Take seven coloured paper strips of your choice.
Step 2: Convert each strip into a roll and fix the end of it using glue.
Step 3: On each roll write one alphabet used in the word FRIEND.
Step 4: Make a braid of the woollen thread and tie a knot at its both ends.
Step 5: Place each roll around the braid in the correct order (FRIEND).
Try these methods this Friendship Day, instead of taking a usual approach of purchasing bands from the market.
