Friendship Day 2021: Friendship as Seen Through the Lens of Bollywood

In Bollywood, friendship is depicted in a variety of ways. When it comes to movies, most people are familiar with the major genres. You’ve got your comedies, dramas, action flicks, horror movies, and so on. These can then be subdivided further based on their topics. There are period dramas, romantic comedies, sci-fi action movies, and so on. However, there is one category that is seldom mentioned: films about friendship. While they are not as well-known as other genres, there are several films that have highlighted this particular relationship.

Friendship has no constraints. It is a connection in which one person trusts another unreservedly and expresses their feelings, whether joyful or unhappy.

Since time immemorial, Indian films have profited from this relationship, delivering many cinematic adventures tracing the bonds of friendship.

So, have a look at these famous Bollywood sequences that popularised friendship day:

Dil Chahta hai

True friendship entails constantly being available by phone. The scenario in which Sidharth calls Akash and Sameer in the middle of the night to show them both his painting is really a scene that defines the phrase “3 AM buddies"! Then there’s an impromptu paint battle and a debate over their economics instructor!

Sholay

“Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge..” This line alone demonstrate that this film is about friendship. Sholay is considered an all-time masterpiece and one of the most-watched films of the twentieth century. Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra Deol) are still cited as instances of excellent friendship.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

“Pyar dosti hai.” This phrase from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nails the definition of friendship perfectly. Friendship is, undoubtedly, the foundation of any love relationship. And that is what we see in this movie, where SRK ends up marrying his best friend.

Rang De Basanti

Although the film’s key theme was patriotism, it provided a wonderful illustration of how close friends can get and how far they are ready to go for their buddies.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

They argued, played pranks on each other, had emotional times, confided in one other, had a lot of trust – which led them to overcome their fears and take up some really important decisions on this trip. Without a doubt, ZNMD is a homage to friendship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here