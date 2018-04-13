English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fringe, Tassel, Layered Necklace: Trendy Jewellery You Can Opt For This Season
You can start by just wearing different necklaces of different length together and then gradually add different pendants to the chains. The latest trend is teaming up long length chains with chokers.
Image for representation purpose. (Reuters)
Take a break from traditional jewellery pieces and try trendy accessories like tasselled earrings and oversized hoops.
Tanul Jain, owner of Carat Pearl, and Narendra Kumar, Creative Head, Amazon Fashion, have some suggestions:
* Fringe and tassel jewellery: You can team up a fringed or tassel earring with a simple jeans and a top and your look would go from simple to chic. This trend has given the fashion world a colourful transformation.
* Layered necklace: You can start by just wearing different necklaces of different length together and then gradually add different pendants to the chains. The latest trend is teaming up long length chains with chokers.
* Bracelets and cuffs: Mix and match to make it exclusive. It isn't as complicated as it looks. Balance the look by choosing one key colour and fusing secondary colours as part of the stack.
* Oversized hoops: Extravagant hoop earrings are a great way to accessorise a basic ensemble. They are available in various styles and designs. Pairing it with anything from skater dress to a simple pair of jeans would just add the oomph factor to your appearance.
* Finger rings: Bohemian rings for your hippie chic outfits, ring bands for your casual outings, stone-studded versions for your fancy evenings and stackable rings can get the job done for any occasion without much fuss.
