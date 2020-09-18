Take the pledge to vote

From About 27 Weeks: Gigi Hadid Flaunts Baby Bump in New Social Media Post

Gigi Hadid on Thursday treated her fans with a new series of gorgeous photos.

September 18, 2020
Gigi Hadid on Thursday treated her fans with a new series of stunning photos. The gorgeous mom-to-be took to Instagram to post a few throwback clicks featuring her growing baby bump. Her look in the images has her golden blonde tresses left open in waves with a cream-colored bucket hat on top. She is sporting a black crop top with matching joggers. The 25-year-old is a beautiful sight in her preternaturally luminous skin.

The expectant mother is posing with a county scene in the backdrop and strikes a pose with a horse in one of the snaps. “From about 27 wks […] time flew," Gigi captioned the quartet of captures, adding a wide-eyed emoji and a blue heart emoji.

Gigi’s due date was in September, however, an official announcement with a fresh update is yet to be heard by the family. Gigi celebrated 33 weeks of her pregnancy with a stunning series of photos. She did her maternity photoshoot in July.

Just a day back, Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram post to pen a heartfelt poem for his future grandchild.

Several speculations sparked after the post was available online sending Gigi’s fans in a frenzy that the model already had given birth. However, later Mohamed denied the rumours and clarified that the baby hasn’t arrived yet.

Reacting to a question asking whether or not the supermodel has already given birth, "No, not yet," he wrote on an IGTV.

Earlier, Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid shared a throwback photo from the month of June. The sister duo posed against a beautiful backdrop with Gigi showing her baby bump and Bella flaunting her burger bun.

The model is expecting her first child with partner and former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

