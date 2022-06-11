From Acne to Dark Circles, Here's How Red Grapes Treat Everything

In this blistering heat, we must eat a healthy diet, which includes seasonal fruits like mangoes and muskmelons. These fruits help in avoiding the adverse effects of heatwaves during summers. In summers our skin is adversely affected due to the sun’s harmful rays and we must take care of our skin during this season. Red grapes protect our skin during summers and are very beneficial for our health.

Red grapes are a powerhouse of antioxidants and they contain a wide range of phytonutrients, including carotenoids and polyphenols. Various studies have revealed that these phytonutrients help in preventing certain kinds of cancers and also help in reducing heart ailments.

But did you know that red grapes are immensely beneficial for your skin? Let us take a look at how red grapes can play a role in maintaining healthy skin.

Cures the problem of acne:

Red grapes have anti-inflammatory properties which help in healing pimples and acne on the skin.

Red Grapes act as a natural sunscreen for our skin:

Red grapes can help protect against sunburn and ultraviolet (UV) skin damage as it contains polyphenols which offer an additional layer of protection in addition to topical sunscreen products.

Red grapes remove spots and pigmentation

Red grapes are beneficial in removing spots and pigmentation on the face. The antioxidants and vitamin C present in red grapes maintain the skin’s collagen production which keeps the face spotless.

Red grapes keep the skin well hydrated

Red grapes provide moisture to the skin, keeping it hydrated. The moisture keeps your skin supple and soft. You can also use a face mask of red grapes. A face mask can be prepared by grinding some grapes in a mixer. You can add honey, rose water or aloe vera gel to the paste and it’s ready.

Removes dark circles

Protein is also found in red grapes and it helps improve the complexion of the face. It repairs skin cells. The amino acids present in red grapes also cure dark circles.

Red grapes can reduce signs of skin ageing:

Red grapes contain resveratrol, which is a strong antioxidant that helps against symptoms of skin ageing.

