The moment we fall sick, approaching a doctor seems to be the first and foremost thing. Though, it has become a very normal practice to treat everything with medications, rarely have we been informed that there are alternative healing methods. Yes, that’s true. Alternative healing methods differ from the usual line of treatment from that of a doctor. These usually involve therapeutic practices, which remain chemical-free and can heal a variety of problems. Let’s take a detailed look at some of the alternative healing methods:

Acupressure and Acupuncture

Rooted on the same traditional Chinese medicines that focus on Qi, acupressure, and acupuncture differ from each other in significant ways. Basically, chi or qi (Chee) is a technique for balancing the flow of energy of life force. Both acupuncture and acupressure focus on the strategic points in your body. However, the major difference between the two is in inserting needles and putting pressure at these strategic points. While acupuncture involves the insertion of very thin needles through your skin at the strategic point, acupressure focuses on putting pressure on acupoints with hands. It is said that in acupuncture, inserting needles into specific points helps in re-balancing your energy flow. Acupuncture is done mainly to relieve discomforts like pains in different body parts, relieve anxiety or improve your sleep. Acupressure, on the other hand, helps with a variety of problems like headaches or helping with weak eye sights.

Herbal medicine

Standing tall as a land that gave birth to Ayurveda, India prioritises the herbal methods of healing above any other. Employing the holistic and chemical-free approach to wellness, herbal medicines incorporate using completely natural herbs to prevent diseases. For an instance using clove and honey to get instant relief from cough. The best part is, you get these ingredients in your kitchen. And all you need to do is to burn a few cloves on your gas stove, crush them and add honey to them and you are good to go.

Aromatherapy

From lifting your mood early in the morning to de-stressing yourself after a tiring day, aromatherapy is a practice, wherein essential oils are used for therapeutic benefits. This healing method has been around us for centuries. Whether lavender, rosemary, sweet orange, or chamomile the essential oils are capable enough to ease your anxiety. Essential oils are “a form of alternative medicine that employs plant extracts to support health and well-being.” Considered the “lifeblood” of a plant, essential oils are obtained from a plant’s flower, stem, leaves, bark, or fruit.

Yoga

Finally, a method that truly doesn’t need an introduction. Yoga can help with several health issues. From de-stressing your mind to improving your sleeping pattern, every problem has an asana, which will surely provide you with resolutions. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests asanas like Vajrasana with support, Adhomukhoveerasana, Janu shirsasana with support, and Suptabadhakonasana—in case you are looking for a solution to de-stress your body and sleep better.

