Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, is a well-planned city that has many attractions to offer to its tourists. It is situated on the western bank of the river Sabarmati. The city has its own identity, in terms of its culture and heritage. From magnificent forts to lush green surroundings on the banks of Sabarmati, there are many tourist places in Gandhinagar to explore. You may want to visit the Science City in Gandhinagar or enjoy exploring different national parks and waterfalls. Here is a list of places that you may visit in Gandhinagar:

Akshardham Temple: The temple is a centre of ancient Hindu wisdom, art exhibitions, exquisite architecture, and research. Visiting this place should be one of the top things that you should do in Gandhinagar. The temple is surrounded by a beautiful garden called Sahajanand Van, which has a lake and waterfall.

Indroda Nature Park: This is among the most fascinating places to visit in Gandhinagar. Often referred to as the Jurassic Park of India, this place is very popular among tourists, especially children. Indroda Park is the only park in India which has fossils of dinosaurs and a dinosaur museum.

Sarita Udyan: Sarita Udyan is located in Gandhinagar and is considered to be a famous picnic spot in Gujarat. This garden is situated on the banks of the Sabarmati river, where you can see colourful flowers along with beautiful birds like peacocks.

Dandi Kutir Museum: This museum tells the story of Mahatma Gandhi’s battle in the independence movement and is culturally important. This monument is a symbol of Gandhi’s war against casteism and British colonialism and recalls his role in the Dandi march. The museum has different memoirs and artefacts of Gandhiji.

Trimandir: This is a completely secular temple and is one of the most significant destinations to visit in Gandhinagar because it is a combination of Vaishnavism, Jainism, and Shaivism. The temple is split into different parts, each with idols of Mahavira, Shiva, and Vishnu avatars.

