From Alia Bhatt To Mouni Roy: Embrace The 9 Colours Of Navratri Season With Bollywood Celebrities

The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is all set to commence from April 2, 2022. The month of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. On April 11, the final day, Ram Navami will be celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama on earth.

The celebrations of this much-awaited Hindu festival include devotees fasting and worshipping the goddess Durga. Notably, each day of this festival has a colour assigned to it, with its own value and significance. Here are the celeb-inspired trendy ways to embrace these colours in style and look perfect for the festivities.

Day 1 - Red

Mouni Roy has time and again proved her taste is unique and a bit different when it comes to traditional outfits. This gorgeous red lehenga worn by the actor is one such example. You can never go over board during festivities, so if you have a red lehenga stacked up in yous cupboard -pull it out and get going.

Day 2- Royal Blue

While Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in this royal blue outfit, you can also walk down her path. It is not necessary for you to don a royal blue lehenga, when you always have the option to mix and match. A long skirt with a crop top, paired with statement jewellery will help you getting a similar look like that of Khushi.

Day 3- Yellow

Neha Dhupia had picked this gorgeous yellow salwar suit from ace designer Archana Jaju’s luxury collection and we think it could be a perfect attire to wear on the third day of Navratri.

Day 4- Green

While fans cannot wait for Shanaya Kapoor to make her debut in the film industry, she has been wooing people with her fashion game. A green saree, with a strap blouse, along with tresses tied in a bun is a classic traditional outfit to wear duing navratri. Just like Shanaya, you can even add gajra in the bun.

Day 5- Grey

As the colour for the fifth day of Navratri is grey, and who other than Madhuri Dixit Nene to take inspiration from. The actor looks stunning in this Manish Malhotra ensemble. To kick start the navratri celebrations, a grey saree with a blingy or even a plain blouse could be your go to attire.

Day 6- Orange

Jacqueline Fernandez donned an orange saree for the promotions of her film, Bachchan Pandey. A printed orange saree with a trendy blouse will add a punch to your navratri wardrobe. Blouses with a lower thread, at the back, are very much in fashion as time and again, many celebs have induced them in their traditional attires.

Day 7 - White

If you are wondering what to wear on the seventh day or Navratri, considering the colour is white, Alia Bhatt’s Instagram feed is to your rescue. During the promotions of her film, Gangubai - white was the predominant colour. One example being, a plain white saree with a floral printed blouse. A breezy yet gorgeous outfit. Add some fresh flowers in your bun.

Day 8 - Pink

Shehnaaz Gill in this pink sequence saree is a perfect example for you to pull out those blingy sarees, as festive season is probably the right to put them on. A sequence pink saree adds the right amount of glamour to this navratri 2022.

Day 9 - Sky Blue

For the last day of Navratri, the colour is sky blue and we bet you nothing could be better than a salwar suit or a kurta paired with a plazo.

Is your Navratri wardrobe ready?

