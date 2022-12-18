From Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan, Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Divas On How To Style Bandhani Sarees

Bollywood has always been a fashion trendsetter in India. So, if you are looking for some tips to add a new twist to your regular sarees, look no further. Picking the right saree can be a challenging task, especially with all the attractive patterns and brilliant colours, it can become a problem of plenty. And if the flood of options is making it difficult for you to pick one way to reinvent your saree styling, you could try the Bandhani sarees. They have their own style and charisma with bright, bold colours with motif detailing. Offering you some help are these Bollywood divas who aced the Bandhani saree look

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma gorgeously wrapped the pink bandhej saree from the fantastic collection of Manish Malhotra. The saree has beautiful imprints of bandhani and zari weaving on it. The actress paired the saree with a golden backless blouse and accessorized her look with bold peacock earrings and bangles.

Alia Bhatt

Bandhani sarees originally came from Gujarat and Rajasthan Region. And Alia Bhatt totally nailed this gorgeous pink and green ombre Bandhani Saree from designer Tarun Tahiliani. The actress styled the Bandhani silk saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a maang tika and kept her look minimal.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has always been an inspiration for styling Indian attire. She dressed up in a yellow bandhani saree with a contrasting blouse in a pink shade. To accessories her look, Sara styled golden metallic bangles and wore her hair down with the centre partition. She carried a pink matching potli to complement her look gorgeously.

Janhvi Kapoor

With a green bandhani saree, Janhvi Kapoor charmed everyone in the traditional attire. Her saree has a golden border with gorgeous shades of blue and green. She paired it with a green velvet sleeveless blouse. To accessories her look, she wore a stunning choker and kept her look with minimal makeup while her hair was done in a bun.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is famous for keeping the best fashion game. She dressed in a bright shade of red bandhani saree featuring shimmering dainty sequins, silver gota patti border and intricate orange patterns. She wrapped the saree in traditional style while flaunting her elaborately embroidered blouse with a plunging V-neckline.

