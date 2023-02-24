Papaya has many health benefits. Nutrients like fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, niacin and magnesium are found in abundance in this fruit. Several types of antioxidants are also found in papaya, which is capable of fighting cancer cells. Eating papaya also reduces weight and is good for heart health. Papaya is generally considered better for the digestive system, but consuming too much papaya can also have opposite effects.

Papaya is beneficial for everyone. In some circumstances, it can be harmful as well. That’s why it is important to know when papaya should not be consumed. Before talking about its side effects, one should know about some of its health benefits.

Benefits of papaya

As reported in Hindustan Times, nutritionist Abhilasha V says that along with vitamin A, vitamin C and fibre, many types of antioxidants are found in papaya, which speeds up the process of digestion. It also gives relief from irritable bowel syndrome. Papaya has anti-inflammatory properties, which provide a flawless glow to the skin. According to the expert, papaya also can reduce blood sugar. It increases the production of insulin in type 2 diabetic patients. Consumption of papaya is also helpful in losing weight.

Side-effects of papaya

Papaya is harmful with medicine - American National Library quoted that papaya reacts with some medicines and makes the blood thinner. In this situation, bleeding can easily occur in the body. This fruit should not be consumed with any medicine.

Pregnant women should avoid eating papaya: Raw papaya contains a high amount of latex, which can increase the contraction in the wall of the uterus. The papain elements present in papaya damage the cell membrane in the body. The cell membrane plays an important role in the development of the child, growing in the womb. This is the reason why pregnant women are advised not to consume raw papaya.

Digestion Problem - Papaya is loaded with fibre. It helps reduce the problem of constipation, but excessive consumption of papaya can also spoil digestion. The latex present in papaya can cause abdominal pain. This can also cause diarrhoea — the reason why papaya should be consumed in less quantity.

Low sugar - The consumption of papaya is beneficial for diabetic patients, but sometimes it brings blood sugar levels very low, which can increase the problems for diabetic patients. That is why diabetic patients should not consume papaya without consulting a doctor.

Allergy - Excessive consumption of papaya can cause the problem of allergies in some people. This can result in swelling, headache, dizziness and rashes on the skin. If you face any of these side effects, then you should not consume papaya. The health expert also advised that people who are allergic to latex or those who have low blood sugar should avoid eating papaya.

