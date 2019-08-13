From Amitabh to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet the Popular Left-handed Celebs
In order to celebrate raise awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed, the International Left Handers Day is observed on August 13 every year.
Amitabh Bachchan. (Image: Instagram)
August 13 is celebrated as the International Left Handers Day annually, to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of the left handers. The day was first observed in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc.
According to a report by Indian left hander Club, India is the second largest populated country of the world, and according to a survey, about 10–12 % of the population is left-handed. With reference to this survey; more than 10 crore of the Indian Population should be left-handed. India has produced some of the famous left-handed celebs in the world.
Here are a few of the Indian celebs who are left-handed:
1. Amitabh Bachchan: Known as the ‘shahenshah’ of the Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the famous left-handers in the world. In fact, his son Abhishek Bachchan is also left-handed.
2. Sachin Tendulkar: Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has impressed the world with his skills, is another famous left-handed personality.
3. Narendra Modi: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is another famous celebrity who is left-handed. While he uses right hand for writing, he is seen using his left hand for eating and playing.
4. Ratan Tata: Famous Industrialist Ratan Tata is another celebrity who is left hander. In fact, till 2015, Tata's trusts would even give scholarships to the Indian Left-Hander Club.
5. Karan Johar: Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has been a successful personality ever since he entered Bollywood. He is another proud left-handed celebrity.
